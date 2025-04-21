Mianwali: CTD, police kill 10 terrorists in joint operation

Crime Crime Mianwali: CTD, police kill 10 terrorists in joint operation

All officers and personnel of the police and CTD remained completely safe

Follow on Published On: Mon, 21 Apr 2025 15:14:27 PKT

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – At least 10 terrorists were killed during a joint operation carried out by the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday here in Mianwali.

According to a police spokesperson, the CTD Punjab and local police conducted an operation in the Makarwal area of Mianwali on the reported presence of terrorists, resulting in neutralising 10 terrorists while injuring several others.

The police stated that a local resident was injured after being shot in the leg by firing from the terrorists and was shifted to the nearby hospital.

All officers and personnel of the police and CTD remained completely safe.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Usman Anwar congratulated the Mianwali police on the successful operation against the terrorists.

He said that the Punjab police remain alert and will thwart all nefarious designs of the terrorists.

It is worth noting that terrorists have repeatedly attacked checkpoints in Mianwali, a border area between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

CTD arrests 10 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

Besides, CTD arrested 10 terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab.

A CTD spokesperson said the operations were conducted in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Jhelum.

The security officials arrested two highly dangerous terrorists named Badal Singh and Suraj Singh from Rawalpindi who originally hailed from Nanka Sahib.

CTD has recovered IEDs, 16 detonators, pamphlets, cash and mobile phones during the operations.

Read more: Huge arms cache seized in Quetta CTD operation