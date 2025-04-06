Huge arms cache seized in Quetta CTD operation

Terrorists’ attempt to stage destruction foiled

Sun, 06 Apr 2025 08:42:37 PKT

SARYAB (Dunya News) – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have foiled terrorist activities in Quetta after conducting a timely operation and seizing explosives, sophisticated weapons and bullets, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD, a huge arms cache including hand grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), bullets and imported items were recovered in an area on Saryab Road. The CTD officials claimed that the action was taken on an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

“We got information pertaining to storage of arms and suspected movement in the area. Taking action in a befitting manner, the CTD personnel seized all destructive weapons, and saved the city from massive destruction, CTD officials said.

According to Balochistan CTD, preliminary investigation suggested that terrorists wanted to conduct subversive activities in 24 to 72 hours.

In the raid, no arrest has been made, with law enforcement agencies raiding in different areas to track down the perpetrators.

