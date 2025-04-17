Train hits two students filming TikTok video in Hyderabad

The tragic incident took place on the Babban Shah railway track

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Two female students were killed while filming a TikTok video on a railway track in Hyderabad.

The tragic incident took place on the Babban Shah railway track when both the students were hit by a train while filming the video for TikTok.

Both the students were enrolled at a private institution, the police said.

The victims were later identified as 22-year-old Soni, daughter of Kishan Lal, and 25-year-old Rushna, daughter of Muhammad Qasim.

Both the deceased belonged to Wanki Wasi village.

Police reached the scene shortly after the incident and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation is also underway.

The sad incident sparked renewed calls from civil society for safer and more responsible use of social media platforms to prevent such incidents in future.