Two cops among three martyred in gunmen attack on excise mobile squad in Nowshera

Unidentified men opened fire on a mobile squad killing two constables and the driver on the spot

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 17:57:03 PKT

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – Two constables and a driver embraced martyrdom while a sub-inspector got injured in an attack by gunmen on an excise intelligence mobile squad on Saturday night.

According to Excise Police, unidentified assailants opened fire on a mobile squad on GT Road killing two constables and the driver on the spot.

Five bullets hit Sub-Inspector Farooq, who has been shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have registered a case against unidentified attackers and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the three personnel were offered at the Police Lines in Peshawar. Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zulfiqar Hameed, CCPO, SSP (Operations), and excise officials attended the funeral.