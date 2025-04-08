10 Islamabad DSPs promoted to SPs

IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi conferred the new ranks upon the promoted officers

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday promoted ten Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) in a landmark step, marking the first time in the force’s history such a promotion has been made at this scale.

An official told the agency that a formal ceremony was held at the Police Lines Headquarters, where Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi conferred the new ranks upon the promoted officers. Senior police officials, families, and well-wishers of the officers attended the event, making it a memorable occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, IG Rizvi congratulated the officers and said, “When your shoulders shine, your hearts will glow, and the faces of your children will shine with happiness. That is my primary goal.”

“I pray that you do justice to the rank you have received. May your children see you as their hero and your mother feel proud of you,” IG Rizvi added, addressing the officers with warmth and sincerity.

IG Rizvi said the Islamabad Police would continue to support the welfare of its personnel. “We will ensure you receive promotions and rewards, and even have any penalties reviewed—but in return, you must renew your oath to eliminate criminals, provide swift justice to citizens, and ensure the protection of their lives and property.”

IG Rizvi emphasized that true service lies in pleasing Allah Almighty through dedication to public welfare. “This department is made up of martyrs and heroes. We are not afraid of becoming either—we are here to write tales of bravery,” he declared.

