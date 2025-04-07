Rangers, CTD nab three militants in joint operation

Crime Crime Rangers, CTD nab three militants in joint operation

According to spokesperson, the militants were caught red-handed with a cache of weapons

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 17:23:21 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a major breakthrough, a team of Ranger and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) smashed a terror network in Karachi’s Korangi area, arresting three militants linked to Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the militants were caught red-handed with a cache of weapons and explosives.

One of the arrested militants, Naeemullah, is said to be a battle-hardened militant with a track record of violent activities in Waziristan.

Raed also: Rangers deployed in Lahore to maintain law and order situation till March 22

Authorities revealed that the trio had recently laid low in Karachi to regroup and rebuild their sleeper cell, plotting terror attacks in the city.