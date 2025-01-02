35 FIA officials sacked for human trafficking

An inquiry found them involved in the crime

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - FIA has terminated 35 officials and registered a case against 13 personnel in connection with human trafficking, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

According to DG FIA Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, four inspectors and 10 sub-inspectors are included in the sacked officials.

He the action was taken on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after any inquiry found them involved in human trafficking and responsible for boat sinking incidents.

The DG said a departmental inquiry was launched against 49 FIA officials for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

The inquiry found two ASIs, five head-constables and 14 constables involved in human smuggling.

As a result of this probe, the officials have been sacked, Ahmad Ishaq said.

The DG warned that those found responsible in boat tragedies had no room in the department and they would be brought to justice.

He said across the board accountability in FIA would help eliminate human trafficking.

