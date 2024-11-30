CTD arrests 34 terrorists in intelligence-based operations across Punjab

Crime Crime CTD arrests 34 terrorists in intelligence-based operations across Punjab

11 highly dangerous terrorists from organisations including Fitna-al-Khawarij were arrested

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 11:53:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 34 terrorists during 242 intelligence-based operations conducted across various cities of Punjab this month.

According to the CTD spokesperson, these operations took place in Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sargodha, Chakwal, Jhelum, Attock, Gujrat, Bhakkar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

The spokesperson further revealed that 11 highly dangerous terrorists from organisations including Fitna-al-Khawarij were arrested in Lahore along with explosive materials and blueprints of important buildings.

The seized items included explosives, 28 detonators, 89 feet of safety fuse wire, ammunition, weapons, a hand grenade, four IED bombs, mobile phones, banned pamphlets, and cash.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Zubair, Aslam, Abu Bakr, Fida Hussain, Fahad Saleem, Saifullah, Nafis, Israr, Haji Shah, and Abdullah. These terrorists had planned to target a significant government building in Lahore.

Additionally, in 7536 combing operations this month, 637 suspects were arrested, and 235,630 individuals were questioned.

The CTD spokesperson reiterated that the department remained committed to creating a safer Punjab and was determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the roots.