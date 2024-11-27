Hardcore suspected robber killed in police 'encounter'

Crime Crime Hardcore suspected robber killed in police 'encounter'

Two robbers injured, arrested

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 05:08:36 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Model Town Organised Crime Unit (OCU) on Tuesday night claimed that a hardcore robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices during a shootout with police in Factory Area police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported.

Police claimed the suspected robber had become a sign of terror in the city and was involved in murders, attempted murders, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and other heinous crimes.

According to police, the suspected outlaw identified as Shehbaz Khan was being taken by police for recovery when his own accomplices hiding roadside opened fire on police party in an attempt to get him released.

In shootout between the law enforcers and the outlaws, alleged robber Shehbaz Khan was killed from the firing of his own accomplices.

The outlaws escaped under the cover of darkness. Police launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing robbers.

TWO ROBBERS ARRESTED IN KARACHI

In Karachi on Korangi Link Road, an ‘encounter’ with police and suspected robbers took place in which two alleged robbers were injured and later arrested.

The injured robbers were shifted to hospital. Police seized snatched valuables, weapons and motorcycles from the arrested robbers. Police claimed the arrested robbers were involved in many crimes.