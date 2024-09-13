13 family members die from poisonous milk in Khairpur

Chemical report verified deaths were caused by poisoning, as harmful chemicals found in bodies

KHAIRPUR (Web Desk) – Thirteen members of a family died under suspicious circumstances on Aug 19, with initial findings pointing to poisoned milk as the likely cause.

On Friday, the Chemical Laboratory in Rohri, Sukkur, confirmed the presence of toxic substances, including insecticide and benzodiazepine, in the victims' bodies.

The tragedy occurred in the village of Haibat Khan Brohi near Pir Goth. The victims included Gul Baig Brohi, his wife, their five sons, three daughters, and other relatives.

The chemical report verified that the deaths were caused by poisoning, as harmful chemicals and narcotics were found in their systems.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Samiullah Soomro, who is leading the investigation, emphasized the severity of the case.

“This is a heartbreaking loss of innocent lives, including children. We are fully committed to ensuring justice and holding those responsible accountable,” SSP Soomro stated.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to uncover the full truth. SSP Soomro assured that the inquiry will be thorough and that anyone found guilty will face strict legal consequences.