House help brutally tortured by owner in Lahore

Police has arrested the main culprit

Updated On: Sat, 07 Sep 2024 15:03:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a gruesome turn of events, a woman in Lahore brutally abused house help.

According to police officials, the tragic incident happened at Askri 10 of Lahore where house maid named Muqaddas was subjected to torture and abuse.

House lady Farah Bibi tortured the house help with sticks and used to drink her hot water which led to her deteriorating health.

Locals informed the police about maltreatment of domestic help. Police took prompt action and reached the spot.

Police immediately shifted injured house help to hospital.

Police registered a case against the house owner and arrested the culprit.

Police had started the investigation of the horrific situation.