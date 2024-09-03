Decision to crackdown on extortionists and their patrons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The CTD would compile data on these individuals and would take comprehensive action.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has developed a new strategy to tackle extortionists by also targeting those who pay them.

Sources indicated that there was substantial information regarding extortion payments involving numerous contractors, mining lease holders, and business figures.

According to sources from the Interior Department, a decision has been made to trace calls and points of contact from extortionists operating across borders. For this, the federal government would be contacted for the third time.

Sources also revealed that in Punjab, the CTD had access to call tracing and points of contact. Despite these efforts, the federal government has yet to form a task force to prevent extortion.