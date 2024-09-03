Tefi Butt's brother-in-law killed in 'tit-for-tat' attack

Tefi Butt is the main suspect in the murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Brother-in-law of Tefi Butt, main suspect in the murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu, was shot dead and his wife injured in a gun attack in Ichrra, near Muslim Town Underpass, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Javaid Butt, his wife and a daughter were going by a car (Pajero) when they came under fire by four unidentified gunmen riding two motorcycles.

As a result of the gunshots, Muhammad Javaid Butt was killed instantly; his wife Samina Javaid sustained injuries whereas their daughter escaped unhurt.

The injured woman was admitted to hospital. Having being informed, Model Town SP Ikhlaqullah Tarar with contingent of police scrambled to the crime scene.

Police started investigation after registering a case on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

An alleged robber was killed and his accomplice injured in a police ‘encounter’ in Orangi Town.

According to Orangi Town SHO, police were informed about the presence of three robbers in the area. When police reached there, the outlaws opened fire.

Police retaliated, killing a robber and injuring his accomplice who was later arrested, but their third accomplice managed to escape, the SHO said.

A motorcycle, weapons and plundered valuables were seized from the arrested robber. Further investigation was under way.