Man arrested for rape, murder of girl in Karachi

The suspect confessed to the heinous crime, his two accomplices are on the run

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect in connection with rape and murder of 12-year-old girl, Dunya News reported.

The girl was kidnapped from a road near Cantt Station bus terminal of Sadar Lucky Star.

The suspect stated to be the watchman of the bus terminal abducted the girl and subjected her to rape along with his two accomplices and killed her for fear of being identified by the victim.

The other two suspects were on the run and police were conducting raids to hunt them.

Police have started investigation after taking DNA sample of the accused and claimed that the accused has confessed to gang-raping and killing the girl.

Police arrested the accused with help of footage of CCTV camera in which the suspect could be seen standing near the girl.