Missing girl found raped, murdered in Karachi

Crime Crime Missing girl found raped, murdered in Karachi

CM, governor take notice, order police to arrest the culprits at the earliest

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 06:16:39 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A 12-year-old girl, who had been missing for a day, was found raped and murdered, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

Her dead body was stuffed in a sack and thrown on a heap of garbage in Sadar Lucky Star. Police on the complaint of her mother have registered a case.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori have take notice of the rape-cum-murder case and ordered police to arrest those involved in this gruesome act of killing at the earliest.

The girl identified as Kangna was missing when her mother returned home from somewhere. On failure to find her, she contacted police.

Later, the girl’s body was found from garbage. Police sent the body to hospital for post-mortem.

The hospital’s report confirmed that the girl was first raped and then murdered. Police have registered a case.

