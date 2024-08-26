Fatality toll increases as six more bodies found in Bolan

Crime Crime Fatality toll increases as six more bodies found in Bolan

Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 14:43:16 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) — Six bodies have been recovered from various locations in Bolan district, Balochistan.

According to SSP Kachi Bolan, two of the bodies were found trapped beneath a destroyed bridge.

The remaining four bodies were discovered along the national highway near Kolpur.

The victims appeared to have been shot. It was suspected they were targeted after their identity cards were checked, exactly what happened last night in Musakhel.

Police have stated that the process of identifying the victims was still ongoing.

Also read: Railway bridge destroyed in fatal Bolan blast



Earlier it was reported that a railway bridge in the Dozan area of Bolan was destroyed on Sunday night due to a blast.

According to railway sources, the explosion halted train services, with one person reported dead and several others injured.

The sources added that trains travelling between Karachi and Pindi to Quetta, as well as those heading from Quetta to other parts of the country, have been stopped.