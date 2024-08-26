Railway bridge destroyed in fatal Bolan blast

The explosion halts train services, with one person reported dead

Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 12:48:46 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A railway bridge in the Dozan area of Bolan was destroyed on Friday night.

According to railway sources, the explosion halted train services, with one person reported dead and several others injured.

The sources added that trains travelling between Karachi and Pindi to Quetta, as well as those heading from Quetta to other parts of the country, have been stopped.

Additionally, armed assailants blocked the Sindh-Balochistan National Highway the previous night.