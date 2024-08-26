Police, levies personnel among 10 killed in armed attack in Kalat

The casualties include one police sub-inspector, four levies personnel and five civilians

QUETTA (Dunya News) — Ten people, including police and levies personnel, were killed in an armed attack in Kalat district of Balochistan on Sunday night.

Kalat SSP Dostin Dashti reported that gunmen exchanged fire with law-enforcement agencies throughout the night on the national highway and within the city.

The casualties included one police sub-inspector, four levies personnel, and five civilians, he added.

Dashti stated that after the gunfire, the attackers managed to escape. Efforts were going on to clear and secure the area, he added.

Police stepped up security in the area and enhanced checking of vehicles and motorists.

12 TERRORISTS ELIMINATED

Security forces and law-enforcement agencies killed 12 terrorists and injured several others in operations in various parts of Balochistan.

Security sources said terrorists launched cowardly attacks at multiple locations in Balochistan on the night between Aug 24 and 25.

They stated that security forces and law-enforcement agencies effectively responded to the attacks and eliminated 12 terrorists.