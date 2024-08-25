Hardened bandit killed, accomplice injured in Kasur 'encounter'

They were complicit in 18 case of robbery, kidnap for ransom

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 01:17:15 PKT

KASUR (Dunya News) - Police claimed to have killed a hardcore bandit and injured his accomplice in a shootout in Sadar police jurisdiction here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

The suspected robbers were identified as Adeel and Nadeem. According to police, the alleged robbers were planning to rob citizens near Bhatti Hospital of Sadar area, when police reached there, the robbers opened fire on the police party, who retaliated, ensuing an exchange of fire.

As a result of the shootout, a bandit was killed and another sustained bullet injuries. The dead and the injured were shifted to hospital.

They were involved in 18 cases of burglary and kidnap for ransom. Looted valuables and weapons were seized from them further investigation was under way.

