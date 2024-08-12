Robber killed in 'encounter' with police in Lahore

His two accomplices fled

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A robber was killed and his two accomplices escaped in an alleged encounter with police in Sundar area here on Sunday.

Police said they had set up a barricade where they saw three suspects on a motorcycle and ordered them to stop.

But they did not stop and started firing on the policemen.

The police also retaliated and as a result of the exchange of fire a suspect was killed from the firing of his accomplices.

Later, the killed bandit was identified as Taimour alias Taimoury. The police recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, bullets and mobile from his possession.

The suspected robber was wanted in various cases of robbery. Further investigation was under way.