Robber killed in 'encounter' with police in Lahore
Crime
His two accomplices fled
LAHORE (Dunya News) - A robber was killed and his two accomplices escaped in an alleged encounter with police in Sundar area here on Sunday.
Police said they had set up a barricade where they saw three suspects on a motorcycle and ordered them to stop.
But they did not stop and started firing on the policemen.
The police also retaliated and as a result of the exchange of fire a suspect was killed from the firing of his accomplices.
Later, the killed bandit was identified as Taimour alias Taimoury. The police recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, bullets and mobile from his possession.
The suspected robber was wanted in various cases of robbery. Further investigation was under way.