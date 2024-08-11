Okara: Brother kills sister over her exam failure

Police is engaged to apprehend the accused

Updated On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 15:35:20 PKT

Okara (Dunya News) - In a tragic incident in the Hujra Shah Muqeem district of Okara, a brother shot and killed his sister following her failure in a ninth-grade mathematics exam.

The incident occurred on Attari Road of Okara city.

The deceased, who had failed her math exam, faced a heated argument with her brother.

In a fit of rage, the accused, Adil Hussain, opened fire, resulting in her sister's immediate death.

Upon receiving the report, police arrived at the scene and took the victim's body into custody.

The body was subsequently transferred to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In response, the Hujra Shah Muqeem police have registered a case on the complaint of victim’s mother and have launched a manhunt for the suspect.