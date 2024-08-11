Main accused of Dr Shahid's murder wanted in 100 car theft cases

Crime Crime Main accused of Dr Shahid's murder wanted in 100 car theft cases

Five suspects have so far been arrested

Follow on Published On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 04:33:20 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Police have claimed that Sajjad, the father of Shehryar, was the main accused in the murder of Dr Shahid Siddique.

According to police sources, Sajjad is a notorious criminal who is wanted in over 100 car theft cases.

The investigation revealed that Sajjad rented a vehicle under the name of his wife, Shahnaz, to facilitate the crime.

Shahnaz’s nephew played a role in this by delivering the car to Sajjad. The motive for the murder is believed to be rooted in a deal between Qayyum Siddique, the son of the victim, and Shehryar.

Qayyum allegedly agreed to pay Shehryar Rs 20million to have his father killed.

Following the murder, it is reported that Shehryar and his father Sajjad received an initial payment of Rs1.6 million.

