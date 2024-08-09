Constable gets 'greased palms' digitally

LAHORE: (Web Desk): A man submitted a complaint against two constables claiming one of them received a bribe digitally for not implicating him in a false case.

Iftikhar Ali, of Gulzar Colony, said he was standing outside his home on August 8 last, when two constables turned up. He said they started questioning him about his motorcycle and also conducted a body search. Without any proof, he said they accused him of being the motorcycle thief.

He alleged that accused constables took him to a nearby location, where they subjected him to torture only to press him for briber. He said they demanded Rs 7,000 for his release.

One of the constables forced him to pay bribe through a digital payment method. Following his 'instructions', Ali said he transferred him Rs 3,000. He claimed that he has solid evidence of the transaction.

No case has been registered against the accused constables, who are posted at the Hanjarwal police station.