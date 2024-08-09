Dr Shahid's murder: Police clear son's girlfriend of any role in assassination

Police recorded her statement

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police on Thursday cleared accused Abdul Qayum’s girlfriend of any role in the murder of Dr Shahid Siddique, Dunya News reported.

While declaring the girlfriend of accused Qayum clear in the investigation, the police said no role of the girl in the murder of Dr Shahid Siddique has so far been found.

Police recorded her statement in which she said she never demanded money from Qayum.

Police had included the girlfriend of Dr Shahid Siddique’s son in the murder case along with other four suspects.

Earlier, police identified the car used in taking out the PTI leader.

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s son Taimur, who told the police that four persons were involved in the killing.