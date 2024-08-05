New twist in Dr Shahid's murder: Son detained on suspicion of abetting shooter

The murder takes a new twist

Updated On: Mon, 05 Aug 2024 05:48:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The murder of PTI leader Dr Shahid Siddique has taken a new twist after police arrested his son on suspicion of abetting the shooter who took out his father when he was sitting in a car.

According to police, a case has been registered against accused Qayum, the son of the deceased doctor, on the complaint of his other son, Taimur.

Police said accused Qayum and his uncle, the brother of the slain PTI leader, Sajid were standing near the shooter when he was aiming at the doctor.

Earlier, police on Saturday registered a case against four suspects in connection with the murder of PTI leader Dr Shahid Siddique.

Police also identified the car used in taking out the PTI leader. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s son Taimur, who told the police that four persons were involved in the killing.

According to the complainant, one of the four unidentified persons opened fire in Valencia Town.

The shooting occurred while Dr Shahid was sitting in his car after offering Friday prayers.

The FIR also mentioned a previous attack on Dr Shahid Siddique six months ago.

The police have identified the car used in the murder, noting that a white vehicle was present at the scene with four individuals inside the car.

During the incident, one suspect opened fire and the other three remained near the vehicle. After the murder, all four suspects fled the scene in the same car.