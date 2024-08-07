Uzair Baloch, Ghaffar acquitted in Rehman dacoit police encounter case

Crime Crime Uzair Baloch, Ghaffar acquitted in Rehman dacoit police encounter case

Judge ruled that Uzair Baloch and Ghaffar were to be acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 Aug 2024 18:29:41 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Additional District and Sessions Judge in Karachi has acquitted Lyari gang leader Uzair Baloch and Ghaffar alias Mama in the Rehman Dacoit police encounter case due to lack of evidence.

During the court proceedings of the Rehman Dacoit police encounter case, the judge ruled that Uzair Baloch and Ghaffar Mama were to be acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Uzair Baloch's lawyer stated that there was no evidence against Uzair Baloch from the police, and there were contradictions in the prosecution's witnesses' statements.

The prosecution mentioned that the case against the accused was registered in 2009 at the Steel Town police station, with Uzair Baloch facing over 50 cases in various police stations. Baloch had already been acquitted in 39 cases.

The prosecution argued that there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the accused, with Rehman Dacoit and other suspects killed in the encounter.

Uzair Baloch and other suspects managed to escape.

The case also involved Uzair Baloch’s alleged accomplice Noor Muhammad alias Baba Ladla, who was absconding and facing 11 cases.

The prosecution further noted that Uzair Baloch was arrested in January 2021 in connection with this case, while the police encounter resulted in the deaths of Abdul Rehman alias Rehman Dacoit, Nazir Ahmed, Aurangzeb, and Aqeel.