Three arrested for plundering valuables from German tourist

Action taken against four policemen for not helping the tourist

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police on Tuesday claimed to have tracked down three suspects in connection with robbing a German tourist of a camera, a mobile phone and other valuables, Dunya News reported.

Police arrested the suspects from Burki and Ghaziabad and recovered the snatched camera, mobile phone and cash.

Meanwhile, police on the order of Lahore CCPO arrested four Dolphin personnel for not taking any action on the complaint of the tourist and advising him not to proceed with the robbery case.

The arrested personnel were identified as Umair, Muzamil, Hasnain and Qasid. The German tourist had told Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar that the policemen did not help him.

The policemen also did not inform the police high-ups about the robbery incident.

The tourist was deprived of his valuables three days ago near Lahore Airport when he was sleeping in his camp.

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin on the instructions of the CM had a meeting with the German national and gave him Rs500,000.

