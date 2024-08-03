German tourist manhandled, robbed of valuables near Lahore airport

He says he informed a patrol squad about the incident but the officials asked for money

Updated On: Sat, 03 Aug 2024 17:11:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In an unusual incident, a German tourist was manhandled and robbed of valuables near the Lahore airport on Saturday.

The 27-year-old German tourist, Berg Florine, was camping near the airport. He was cycling when two armed men stopped him and thrashed him.

The suspects also snatched his expensive mobile phone, cash and a camera worth Rs500,000.

Some passersby took him to a Rangers hospital where he was administered medical aid.

Florine said he informed a patrolling Dolphin Squad but they instead demanded money.

The North Cantonment police are looking into the matter.

Later, the police launched an FIR on the complaint of foreign tourist.