Dr Shahid's murder case reaches logical end as son admits plot to kill father

Police said the accused paid Rs20 million to hitmen to take life of his father

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The murder case of PTI’s founding member Dr Shahid Siddique has reached its logical end with startling revelations of his son, who told police he plotted to murder his father and paid Rs20 million to hitmen for taking life of his father, Dunya News reported.

Organised Crime Unit (OCU) officers claimed that the accused has confessed to the crime. An unidentified assailant had shot Dr Shahid Siddique on Friday in Valencia Town.

Police said accused Qayyum, Dr Siddique’s son, planned his father’s murder with a friend, because he was not allowing him to marry the girl of his choice.

Qayyum had made a deal of Rs5 million for killing his father in January for the same reason, said police, adding he paid Rs20 million for the second attack on Siddique which proved fatal.

Police said surveillance camera footage was obtained, wherein Qayyum could be seen with the prime suspect. The close friend of the accused has also been taken into custody who helped him hatching the plan.

Police said the same son who masterminded the murder led his father’s funeral prayers.