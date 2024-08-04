Khanewal: Elder brother kills two younger brothers over marriage dispute

Investigation is underway to apprehend accused

Updated On: Sun, 04 Aug 2024 10:05:35 PKT

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) - In a shocking turn of events, an elder brother has brutally murdered his two younger brothers in the Abdul Hakeem area of Khanewal over a marital dispute.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Shirazabad neighborhood of Abdul Hakeem.

The accused, Muneer Ahmed, had sought the hand of his younger brother’s daughter in marriage. After being denied, he allegedly killed both of his younger brothers with gunfire and knife attacks.

Sources indicated that the accused went to the homes of the victims, identified as Qaiser Abbas and Nasir Abbas, and committed the murders.

Rescue teams transferred the bodies of the deceased brothers to Abdul Hakeem Hospital.

Upon receiving news of the incident, police arrived at the scene and have begun collecting evidence and initiating an investigation.