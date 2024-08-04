Man hammers daughter to death for honour in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A girl was hammered to death by his father for honour, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place in Raiwind where a man killed his daughter on suspicion.

The incident was reported in Mission Colony. The suspect, Nixon, doubted the character of his daughter.

The accused on the day of incident had an altercation with his daughter and later murdered her.

The victim received serious injuries and died before being shifted to hospital.

On information, police reached the spot and started investigation. The accused was on the run.

Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and were investigating the matter further.