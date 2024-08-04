Four suspects booked in PTI leader's murder case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday registered a case against four suspects in connection with the murder of PTI leader Dr Shahid Siddique.

Police also identified the car used in taking out the PTI leader. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s son Taimur, who told the police that four persons were involved in the killing.

According to the complainant, one of the four unidentified persons opened fire in Valencia Town. The shooting occurred while Dr Shahid was sitting in his car after offering Friday prayers.

The FIR also mentioned a previous attack on Dr Shahid Siddique six months ago.

The police have identified the car used in the murder, noting that a white vehicle was present at the scene with four individuals inside the car.

During the incident, one suspect opened fire and the other three remained near the vehicle. After the murder, all four suspects fled the scene in the same car.

The police have recorded a statement from Taimur, who said that his father had not received any threats prior to the incident. The body of Dr Shahid Siddique was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

