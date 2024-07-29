Gunmen on motorcycle kill pedestrian in Lahore

Police is investigating to apprehend the suspects involved.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle have fatally shot a pedestrian, leading to his immediate death in Lahore.



The tragic incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghalib Market police station.

According to reports, the victim, walking on foot, was intercepted and shot by two unknown motorcyclists.

The attackers fled the scene after the shooting.

Upon receiving the report of the shooting, police swiftly arrived at the location, assessed the scene and shifted the body to the hospital.

Initial investigations suggested that the murder may be linked to personal enmity.

Eyewitnesses also reported that there was a scuffle between the motorcyclists and the pedestrian before the shooting took place.

Authorities are currently investigating the case and are working to apprehend the suspects involved.