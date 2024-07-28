Lahore: Man stabs fiancé's friends with knife

Police has started investigation to apprehend suspect

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 11:14:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A man attacked his fiancé's roommates with a knife, injuring two young women.In Lahore's Iqbal Town.

According to police, the assailant, Nabeel, became enraged when he arrived at the apartment and found his fiancé, Shumaila, was not there.

In a fit of rage, Nabeel assaulted Shamaila's two friends with a knife before fleeing the scene.

The injured women, identified as Sonia and Sameera, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police have initiated an investigation based on women' statements and have formed a team to apprehend the suspect.