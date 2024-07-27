CTD arrests 38 terrorists in Punjab in month-long swoop

Crime Crime CTD arrests 38 terrorists in Punjab in month-long swoop

At least 412 suspects were arrested in 2,581 combing operations

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 13:53:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 38 terrorists in several parts of Punjab during the current month in intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

According to the CTD spokesperson, IBOs were carried out in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Jhang, Sargodha, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and other parts of Punjab.

Authorities told Dunya News that they had arrested a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander in Lodhran and an ISIS commander in Bahawalpur, adding that explosives, hand grenade, detonator-29, 50-foot protective wire, bullets, mobile phones and cash were recovered from them.

The spokesperson said the terrorists were identified as Faheem, Waheed, Saud, Tahir, Bacha, Shahid, Rehman Gul and Umar Ayaz, adding that they were planning to launch attacks on important installations of law-enforcement agencies.



He further said 412 suspects were arrested in 2,581 combing operations during which 107,743 people were investigated.



