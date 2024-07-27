CTD arrests 38 terrorists from Punjab

Published On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 11:53:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested as many as 38 terrorists from different parts of Punjab during current month in intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

According to the CTD spokesperson, IBOs were carried out in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Multan, Jhang, Sargodha, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and other parts of Punjab.

Authorities told Dunya News that they had arrested a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander from Lodhran and an ISIS commander from Bahawalpur, adding that explosives, hand grenade, detonator-29, 50-foot protective wire, bullets, mobile phones and cash were recovered from them.

Spokesperson said that terrorists were identified as Faheem, Waheed, Saud, Tahir, Bacha, Shahid, Rehman Gul and Umar Ayaz, adding that they were planning to launch attacks on important installations of law enforcement agencies.



He further said that at least 412 suspects were arrested in almost 2581 combing operations during which as many as 107,743 people were investigated.

