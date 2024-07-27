In-focus

Sheikhupura: Robbers kill youth during resistance, alleged police encounter in Kasur injures accused

In Sheikhupura, a youth was killed by robbers after resisting a robbery attempt, while in Kasur, an under-custody suspect was injured during an alleged police encounter.

According to reports, in the Housing Colony police station area of Sheikhupura, robbers opened fire on a young man who resisted their robbery attempt. The victim, identified as Naveed, succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Upon receiving the report, a police team arrived at the location, examined the scene and shifted the body to the hospital.

The police have registered a case based on the victim's family’s complaint and have launched a search for the suspects.

In another incident in Kasur, an alleged police encounter took place on Burj Road in the Gandha Singh police station.

During the incident, an under-custody suspect was injured when his accomplices attempted to free him by firing at the police. The attempt was unsuccessful and the assailants fled the scene.

 

