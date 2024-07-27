Larkana: Three killed in shooting over family dispute

Police launch investigation to apprehend culprits

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 19:14:56 PKT

LARKANA (Dunya News) - In Larkana, a tragic incident occurred when armed assailants stormed a house and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a 5-year-old child.

According to reports, the shooting was the result of a family dispute between the Korakani and Jakhirani baradaris.



On the previous day, a group barged into the house of their rivals and unleashed a barrage of gunfire. The attack claimed the lives of a 5-year-old boy and two brothers on the spot.

Following the incident, a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene, assessed the situation and transported the bodies to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 5-year-old Waseem, Ghulam Fareed and Mohabbat Ali. The police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings.

