Larkana: Three killed in shooting over family dispute
Crime
Police launch investigation to apprehend culprits
LARKANA (Dunya News) - In Larkana, a tragic incident occurred when armed assailants stormed a house and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a 5-year-old child.
According to reports, the shooting was the result of a family dispute between the Korakani and Jakhirani baradaris.
On the previous day, a group barged into the house of their rivals and unleashed a barrage of gunfire. The attack claimed the lives of a 5-year-old boy and two brothers on the spot.
Following the incident, a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene, assessed the situation and transported the bodies to the hospital.
The deceased have been identified as 5-year-old Waseem, Ghulam Fareed and Mohabbat Ali. The police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings.