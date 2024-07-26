Police arrest woman who thrashed PML-N leader at PTI's hunger strike camp

She was arrested after a case was registered against her

Fri, 26 Jul 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police have arrested a woman for thrashing PML-N cultural wing leader Anjum Tahir outside Punjab Assembly at a hunger strike camp organised by PTI, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

The woman identified as Aneela Riaz alias Neeli Pari was arrested from Lohari after a case was registered against her on the complaint of the PML-N leader.

According to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, the complainant told the Qila Gujjar Singh police that the woman attacked him and tore his clothes by stopping his care near the Punjab Assembly building.

He alleged that his vehicle was surrounded by seven or eight people, adding when guards attempted to remove them from the vehicle, he was attacked and his purse carrying Rs10,000 was also taken away.

The accused is stated to be the worker of PTI and she was attending the party hunger strike camp, however, PTI’s Punjab Assembly Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar during a media talk said the accused was not the PTI worker.