Police arrest accused harassing girl on the Virtual Woman Police Station response

Women can lodge complaints by calling on 15 and Women Safety App

Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 10:46:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Virtual Women Police Station apprehended a suspect attempting to harass and assault a girl.

According to a spokesperson for the Safe City Authority, an warden of a private hostel located at Thokar Niaz Beg, attempted to harass a female student living in the hostel.

The girl's brother lodged a complaint of attempted assault and harassment on the police helpline 15.

The spokesperson stated that the hostel's warden attempted to assault and harass the girl after finding her alone in her room. Upon raising an alarm, the suspect fled from the room.

According to the authorities' spokesperson, considering the sensitivity of the case, the Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched police to the scene. Police arrived promptly and apprehended the suspect.

The Safe City spokesperson further emphasised that the Virtual Women Police Station is committed to ensuring the safety and justice for women.

Women who feel unsafe should immediately lodge complaints through call 15 or the Women Safety App.

