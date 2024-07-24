Gujranwala: Man kills his brother on electricity bill

Crime Crime Gujranwala: Man kills his brother on electricity bill

An electricity bill of Rs. 10,500 sparked an argument between the siblings regarding its payment.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 24 Jul 2024 10:05:29 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - In a tragic incident in the city known for wrestlers, Gujranwala, an electricity bill dispute led to the murder of a younger brother by his elder sibling.

According to details, the unfortunate incident occurred in the Prince road area of Gujranwala, where two brothers lived together in the same house.

An electricity bill of Rs. 10,500 sparked an argument between the siblings regarding its payment.

During the altercation, the elder brother allegedly attacked his younger brother with a sharp dagger, resulting in his fatal injuries.

After the incident, the perpetrator managed to flee the scene. The deceased has been identified as Umar, while the suspect has been named as Murtaza.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police promptly arrived at the scene and after assessing the situation, transferred the body to the hospital for necessary procedures.

Initial investigations suggest that the dispute escalated when the suspect demanded payment of the bill from his younger brother, leading to a violent confrontation.

Police have informed that during the fight, the suspect Murtaza fatally stabbed Umar and then fled. Teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect, and efforts are underway to arrest him soon.