Pakpattan: Three accused involved in burning man alive arrested

Police assured culprits will face appropriate legal consequences.

Published On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 15:55:12 PKT

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - A young man was burned alive in a tragic incident in Pakpattan and police have arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the murder.

According to a police spokesperson, Abbas, a resident of mohalan Anamabad in city police station, lost his life due to afire.

The victim's mother, Shamim Akhtar filed a complaint naming three suspects and two unidentified assailants in the case.

The police spokesperson stated that Iqbal Dogar and two others involved in the murder have been apprehended.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute between the two parties over ownership of a shop.

On the other hand, District Police Officern (DPO) Tariq Waliyat emphasized that the case of the young man's death will be handled objectively based on factual evidence and the post-mortem report.

He assured that the culprits will face appropriate legal consequences.

