Robber killed, accomplice injured in Pindi police 'encounter'

Woman commits suicide over poverty

Published On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 06:21:21 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A robber was killed and his accomplice critically injured in an ‘encounter’ with Dolphin Squad on Peshawar Road, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

Police got information that two alleged robbers were plundering citizens on a road. When police reached the spot, the outlaws opened indiscriminate fire on the police party.

Police retaliated as a result of which a robber was killed and other sustained injuries who was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Police recovered a pistol, snatched mobile phones and other valuables. Further investigation was under way.

SUICIDE OVER POVERTY

A mother of three children committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in the Factory Area in Lahore.

The deceased was identified as Maryam, 30, a resident of Madina Colony, Factory Area.

The reason for the suicide was said to be poverty. The police concerned are looking into the matter in the light of the family's statements.

The body was shifted to the mortuary by an Edhi ambulance.

POLICEMAN WOUNDED

In Karachi, a policeman was injured in a gun attack in Baldia. The cop was going on National Stadium Road when an unidentified gunman opened fire on him as a result of the firing the policeman was injured.

Kemari SSP Faizan Ali has taken notice of the attack and formed a team to arrest the attacker.