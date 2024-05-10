Pakistani student looted, murdered in Portugal

Crime Crime Pakistani student looted, murdered in Portugal

Deceased had done PhD from Germany

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 10 May 2024 15:29:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A Pakistani student, resident of Lahore, was murdered in Portugal.

According to details, Anthony Shaukat was in Portugal for doing research work on cancer. The dacoits killed Shaukat after snatching cash, mobile and laptop.

The family members said the deceased done his masters from Sweden and PhD from Germnay.

The family members have appealed to the Pakistani government to assist them in bringing back dead body of the deceased and dispensation of justice.