FIA arrests man for depositing Rs58.2m with bank

He deposited counterfeit currency and later withdrew some amount

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 01 May 2024 15:19:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man has been arrested on the charge of depositing Rs58.2 million counterfeit currency and later withdrawing some amount.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore team arrested Haroon, a resident of Peshawar, who deposited counterfeit currency worth Rs58.2 million with a private bank branch in his hometown on April 27.

Two days later (on April 29), officials said, the suspect withdrew Rs5 million from the bank branch in Lahore. When he tried to draw Rs20 million more, the bank manager had him arrested on the basis of information he got from the Peshawar bank.

The manager of Peshawar’s bank said the amount the person deposited turned out to be counterfeit. He said the bank initially failed to detect the crime as Haroon was a familiar customer who had no previous record of any such criminal activity.

The staff claimed that suspect Haroon insisted on checking the notes before he left the bank on April 27 but he was a regular visitor and officials could not feel any suspicious activity.