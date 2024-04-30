In-focus

Case registered against three cops for abducting citizen in Karachi

Case registered against three cops for abducting citizen in Karachi

Crime

They had abducted a citizen for money

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have registered a case against three policemen after an inquiry found them guilty of abducting a citizen for ransom, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad, ASI Muhammad Ramazan and Constable Shamsher of Anti-Vehicle Car Lifting Wing had kidnapped one Rafiullah for ransom a few days ago.

On the complaint of the abductee, a police body investigated the matter and found the three policemen guilty of abducting the complainant for ransom.

On the order of Karachi Police Chief, a case has been registered against the accused and started investigation.

Karachi Police Chief in a statement said that the police will ensure protection of life and property of people and weed out those creating hurdle in maintaining law and order.
 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News