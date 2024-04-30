Case registered against three cops for abducting citizen in Karachi

They had abducted a citizen for money

Updated On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 07:48:10 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have registered a case against three policemen after an inquiry found them guilty of abducting a citizen for ransom, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad, ASI Muhammad Ramazan and Constable Shamsher of Anti-Vehicle Car Lifting Wing had kidnapped one Rafiullah for ransom a few days ago.

On the complaint of the abductee, a police body investigated the matter and found the three policemen guilty of abducting the complainant for ransom.

On the order of Karachi Police Chief, a case has been registered against the accused and started investigation.

Karachi Police Chief in a statement said that the police will ensure protection of life and property of people and weed out those creating hurdle in maintaining law and order.

