Robbers plunder cash, jewellery from woman, injure cop in Karachi incidents

Five bandits arrested from different areas

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Robbers deprived a woman of her cash and other valuables and injured a citizen and a policeman in separate incidents here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Police have arrested five robbers in separate incidents after encounters. Arms and valuables were seized from them.

A woman who has returned from America was robbed of cash and jewellery by robbers in North Nazimabad, Block G. She was returning home from a market when bandits snatched cash and other valuables from her and fled the scene.

Police have registered a case on the compliant of her husband and started investigation.

In Hyderabad, robbers injured a policeman. On suspicion, police gave a signal to two motorcyclists to stop, but they did not and started firing. As a result, a policeman was injured. The outlaws escaped.

In Ghot Jail Chowk, police arrested two alleged robbers after an encounter. In the shootout a robber was also injured. Police recovered weapons from their possession.

In Federal B area, police arrested a suspect who would commit crimes with his three-year-old son.

In Hyderabad City police area, police arrested two robbers after an exchange of fire with them. Weapons and looted valuables were seized.

In another incident, a citizen was shot at and injured in Old City area. Police were investigating.

In Sher Shah, police arrested a robber and recovered arms and looted valuables. A case has been registered against him.

