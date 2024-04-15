Woman beaten up by policeman in train found dead

A video was circulated on social media about the incident

BAHAWALPUR (Web Desk) – The woman beaten up by a railway policeman in a train a few days ago was found dead near Chini Ghot Railway Station on Sunday.

A video was circulated on social media showing a policeman torturing a woman and her children in Millat Express on April 7.

After the video, the railway officials took action and arrested the policeman for torturing the woman.

On Sunday, the woman’s body was found near Chini Ghot Railway Station.

According to Afzal, the bother of the woman, his sister lived in a Jaranwala village and went to Karachi for meeting her relatives on Eid.

He alleged that the policeman who tortured her took her with him on April 7.

Later, her dead body was found near the railway station. The policeman was released on bail. Further investigation is under way.

