Indian terrorist's murder accused gunned down in Lahore

Amir Tamba was released from jail a few days ago

Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 04:36:27 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A murder accused recently released from a jail was gunned down in Islampura here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The deceased identified as Amir Tamba was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail a few days ago.

He was allegedly involved in the murder of an Indian terrorist, Sarabjit Singh, in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

On the day of incident, Amir Tamba was in the upper storey of his house when two assailants wearing masks entered the house and fired on him.

As a result, he sustained injuries and admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

Police on the compliant of Junaid Sarfaraz, brother of Amir Tamba, registered a case and started investigation.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the assailants who approached their target by a motorcycle.

In 2013, two jail inmates, Amir Tamba and Mudasar, were accused of attacking the Indian terrorist with bricks and injured him. He was taken to hospital where he could not survive.

