Afghan national falls to death while making video at Faisal Mosque

Crime Crime Afghan national falls to death while making video at Faisal Mosque

He had come to the mosque with his family

Follow on Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 05:51:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Afghan national fell to death off first floor of Faisal Mosque while making a video from his mobile, Dunya News reported.

The youngster indentified as Masihullah of Afghanistan was making a video standing on a wall of the first floor of Faisal Mosque when he suddenly lost his balance and fell down, resulting in serious injuries.

He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He had come to the mosque with his family. Police have started investigating.

Police said preliminary investigation suggested that the young man had climbed to the safety wall of the first floor of the mosque and fell down while making a video.

